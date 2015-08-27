* FTSEurofirst 300 and Euro STOXX 50 up over 3 pct
* Equities recoup all of this week's losses
* Fed's Dudley: Sept rate hike seems "less compelling"
* U.S. Q2 GDP growth revised sharply higher
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, Aug 27 European shares rose on Thursday,
recouping all of their losses this week, with gains across the
board after market expectations of a U.S. rate hike were pushed
back and as growth figures were revised sharply upwards.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which fell
1.9 percent on Wednesday, bounced back up by around 3.1 percent,
as did the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
.
Bouygues was one of the best performing stocks,
rising 5.4 percent after the French conglomerate lifted the
profit goal for its telecoms arm.
On the downside, French drinks maker Pernod Ricard
fell 1.5 percent after reporting full-year 2014/15 underlying
profit growth of 2 percent, slightly below analysts'
expectations.
Persistent fears about an economic slowdown in China, which
intensified after the world's second largest economy devalued
its yuan currency earlier in August, have rattled financial
markets this month and caused the FTSEurofirst to slump 5.4
percent on Monday.
However, Wall Street racked up its biggest one-day gain in
four years on Wednesday after New York Fed President William
Dudley said the likelihood of a September rate hike "seems less
compelling" than it was only weeks ago, in a sign that China's
woes could affect U.S. monetary policy.
The U.S. economy grew faster than initially thought in the
second quarter on solid domestic demand, though, showing fairly
strong momentum that could still allow the Federal Reserve to
hike interest rates this year.
"The bounce in Wall Street and stabilisation in Asia are
causing the market to rally back. My short-term indicators are
telling me that we hit a bottom in the market earlier this
week," said Clairinvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu.
The FTSEurofirst remains down by around 10 percent in August
due to earlier slumps caused by the worries over China, and the
index is at risk of its biggest monthly loss in four years.
However, some fund managers prepared to take a
medium-to-long term view said economic fundamentals looked
robust in Europe, with the region's financial markets supported
by economic stimulus measures from the European Central Bank
(ECB).
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, 58 percent of
the companies on the pan-European STOXX 600 index have
beaten or met expectations with their second-quarter results.
Data on Thursday also showed an unexpected rise in French
industrial morale in August.
"Regional equities are attractive and well supported by the
fundamentals today, notably Europe, the U.S. and Japan where
earnings multiples are in an inexpensive range of 12 to 18 times
currently," said Lorne Baring, managing director at asset
management firm B Capital.
