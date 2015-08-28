* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.6 pct
* Broadly flat on the week
* Strategists bet on more equities gains
* But earnings outlook becoming cloudy
* Havas outperforms after sales update
LONDON, Aug 28 European equities eased back on
Friday, having already recouped all their losses from a bruising
8 percent correction earlier this week, with markets cooling off
slightly despite hopes for more easy central bank policy.
Fears of a slowdown in global economic growth have sparked
big price swings across equities, currencies and commodities
this week. These fears have yet to leave the market, traders and
strategists said, even if loose monetary policy is expected to
support stock prices.
"The problems have not gone away...The movement of
currencies is still bubbling away underneath," said Paul
Chesterton, a trader at brokerage Peregrine & Black. "It's a
little bit of a reality check after the strong recovery."
French producer prices fell 0.1 percent in July from June,
while consumer prices in the German state of Saxony fell in
August by 0.1 percent month-on-month. Some economists expect
further policy steps from the European Central Bank, which holds
a governing council meeting next week.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.6 percent, falling
slightly below its closing level last Friday but still broadly
flat on the week.
The top performing sectors were energy and mining, riding a
rise in oil prices on the back of their biggest daily climb in
six years. Copper prices edged down after strong gains overnight
but remained buoyed by the brighter outlook for world markets.
Strategists pointed to accommodative monetary policy and
pockets of value in the wake of the sell-off as reasons to
expect more gains ahead. However, they added there was still
uncertainty over how exactly a slowdown in China and emerging
markets would hit the outlook for earnings.
"(We) remain constructive on equities," Credit Suisse
strategists wrote in a note to clients. "We see global growth
modestly accelerating...Moreover, further slowdown in China
would, in our view, result in more monetary easing globally.
"The bad news we have revised down our
earnings-per-share forecasts for 2015 and 2016 to 7 percent
below consensus in Europe for 2015 and 4 percent below consensus
in the U.S. for 2016."
Shares of Havas were up 1.5 percent after the
company reported second-quarter like-for-like sales growth of
5.5 percent.
Hermes fell 1.0 percent, however, despite a
20-percent rise in first-half operating income in line with
expectations.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Dominic Evans)