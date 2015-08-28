* FTSEurofirst flat on week but down some 10 pct in month
* Greek shares rise, poll sees Syriza winning election
* Ct Suisse sees ESTOXX ending 2015 at 3,600 points
* Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v
* Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 28 European shares eased back on
Friday, having already recouped nearly all their losses from a
bruising eight percent drop earlier this week, with markets
cooling off despite hopes of more help from central banks.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index slipped 0.3
percent. The index was broadly flat on the week but still down
nearly 10 percent in August and at risk of its worst monthly
loss in four years.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
fell 0.4 percent while Germany's DAX weakened 0.8 percent, with
the DAX nearly 20 percent below a record high in April.
Fears of a slowdown in global economic growth, which
intensified after China devalued its currency this month,
triggered big price swings across equities, currencies and
commodities this week.
Worries over China have led to expectations that the United
States will not raise interest rates next month. This caused
markets to rebound this week, but traders said the underlying
concerns about a weaker economic outlook had not completely
dissipated.
"The problems have not gone away. The movement of currencies
is still bubbling away underneath," said Paul Chesterton, a
trader at brokerage Peregrine & Black.
GEMALTO FALLS
Gemalto was one of Europe's worst-performing
stocks, dropping 5.8 percent after several brokers cut their
price targets on the digital security company after its
first-half results this week missed forecasts.
Energy stocks were the best performers, after the price of
oil had its biggest one-day bounce since 2009 on Thursday.
Greek shares also advanced as a poll predicted that
the ruling, leftist Syriza party - which is committed to a
bailout deal for the debt-ridden country - would win next
month's election.
Strategists pointed to accommodative monetary policy and
pockets of value after the earlier sell-off as reasons to expect
more gains ahead, but added there was still uncertainty over how
European earnings could be impacted by the slowdown in China.
Credit Suisse strategists expected the Euro STOXX 50 index
to end 2015 at 3,600 points - some 10 percent above current
levels - but they also cut their earnings forecast for Europe.
"Overall, the bull market in shares is getting long in the
tooth but quantitative easing is still a major factor for
markets in Europe, the U.S. and Japan," said Jupiter Asset
Management's John Chatfeild-Roberts.
Today's European research round-up
(Additional reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)