By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 31 European shares suffered their
worst monthly performance in four years on Monday, as concerns
over a Chinese economic slowdown and a possible U.S. interest
rate rise hit the region's stock markets.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down
0.2 percent to record a monthly loss of 9 percent - its worst
monthly performance since August 2011. Volumes were relatively
thin as the British market was closed for a public holiday.
Germany's DAX fell 0.4 percent and also posted its
worst monthly performance since August 2011. The DAX is
currently some 17 percent below a record high reached in April.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
and France's CAC both declined by 0.5 percent.
The Federal Reserve left open on Friday the possibility of a
September rate rise, although several of its officials said the
prolonged turmoil in financial markets might delay the first
policy tightening in nearly a decade.
Weaker Asian markets, coupled with more volatility in
Chinese stocks which have fallen sharply this month amid signs
of an economic slowdown in China, also weighed on European
shares.
"The Chinese markets remain in a sensitive position and most
market participants remain bearish despite the positive swings
experienced within the Shanghai Composite Index late last week,"
said FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunuga.
Shares in ArcelorMittal declined 4.3 percent after
the company's South African division said it was planning to
shut two mills in the country as the unit struggles with weak
demand and lower prices.
French telecoms group Iliad also fell 4.4 percent,
with some traders citing disappointment over its free cash flow
levels, even though Iliad reported higher interim profits.
On the upside, Eni rose 1.5 percent after the
Italian energy company announced the discovery off Egypt of the
largest known gas field in the Mediterranean.
