* FTSEurofirst 300 drops 2.4 pct
* Basic resources stocks are top sectoral losers
* DAX underperforms despite stronger German data
* Man Group posts biggest individual decline
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Sept 1 European stocks fell on Tuesday,
extending the losses of recent weeks after weak manufacturing
data from China again raised concerns over the health of its
economy.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 2.4
percent at 1,397.39 points by 0805 GMT, with basic resources
stocks down 3.9 percent, making them the top sectoral
losers. Asian markets also fell.
Activity in Chinese manufacturing contracted at its fastest
pace for three years in August, an official survey showed on
Tuesday, reinforcing fears of a sharper slowdown in the world's
No. 2 economy despite a flurry of government support measures.
China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) fell to 49.7 in August, denoting contraction, after
scoring 50.0 in July.
"The PMI was below 50, which is a psychologically important
level and puts into real focus the fact that China is
contracting," ETX Capital senior sales trader, Joe Rundle, said.
"With the weak data coming out, we're going to see the
negative sentiment from the last few weeks continuing," he said.
Investor fears over Chinese growth contributed to a drop in
European shares in August, with the FTSEurofirst 300 chalking up
its biggest monthly loss in four years on Monday.
Germany's DAX, which has substantial exposure to
China, fell 2.8 percent, underperfoming despite data that showed
factory activity at a 16-month high and a jobless rate at a
record low.
In aggregate, euro zone manufacturing growth eased last
month, with Italian and French factory PMIs falling.
The biggest individual decline on the STOXX Europe 600
was in Man Group shares. They fell 5.3 percent.
The hedge fund fell after Bloomberg reported that the boss of
its China unit was taken into custody as part of an
investigation into recent market volatility.
Bucking the trend, Sweden's Elekta rose 5.8
percent after reporting first quarter earnings, making it the
biggest riser on the STOXX Europe 600. Traders cited an upbeat
sales forecast as supporting the health care firm.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)