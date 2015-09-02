* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 ends 0.2 pct higher
* China intervention helping calm market jitters -traders
* ECB meeting, Chinese holiday also seen soothing
By Atul Prakash and Lionel Laurent
LONDON, Sept 2 European equities gained on
Wednesday after a volatile start to the week, drawing support
from brokerage measures in China to invigorate the country's
battered markets and from hopes for policy easing by major
central banks.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 0.2
percent higher at 1,395.70 points after falling to a low of
1,383.54 earlier in the day. Benchmarks in London, Paris
and Frankfurt were up 0.3 to 0.4 percent.
"We expect some more volatility going forward, but we see
the recent sell-off as a correction and not the start of a bear
market," Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas
Fortis Global Markets, said.
"Possible actions by some central banks such as China doing
more to stimulate its economy, the European Central Bank
extending its bond-buying programme and the Fed delaying an
interest rate hike are likely to support the market."
Analysts said U.S. private jobs data prompted some investors
to believe the Federal reserve might not start its rate hike
cycle from this month. The ADP National Employment Report showed
U.S. private employers added a smaller than expected 190,000
jobs in August.
The more comprehensive non-farm payrolls report is due on
Friday, the last monthly report before the Fed meets on Sept.
16-17. It is widely expected to make an announcement on rates at
the meeting.
"The ADP data also improved sentiment. The market seems to
be willing to seize any kind of information that supports the
theory that the Fed might not raise interest rates in
September," IG analyst Chris Beauchamp said.
European stocks have suffered a bruising end to the summer,
falling more than 2 percent in the last two days after dropping
about 10 percent since the end of July. But brokers and
investors say there is still value in high-yielding blue-chip
stocks at a time of central bank bond-buying in the euro zone.
China, the epicentre of worries over the global growth
outlook, enjoyed a late market recovery after nine Chinese
brokerages pledged to buy more than 30 billion yuan of shares,
according to the China Securities Journal.
That eased investor fears that Beijing may be intensifying a
trading crackdown.
"The general level of volatility is going to stay for some
time. People are still nervous despite several policy responses
in China, but in the short term we shouldn't close at another
bottom," CLAIRINVEST fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu said.
"We had a lot of shorts on European indices such as the DAX
and the CAC, and used the last week's pullback to cover most of
it. We are long at this point and are just waiting for some
catalysts to add more."
Among standout features, shares in Belgium's UCB
rose 4.2 percent to be the top gainer in the FTSEurofirst 300,
after Amgen said its experimental bone drug, being
developed with UCB, was found to be more effective than an
already marketed drug in a late-stage study.
Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)