LONDON, Sept 3 European shares advanced in early trading on Thursday, tracking strong gains on Wall Street, ahead of a European Central Bank meeting that investors expect will deliver a dovish boost to markets following recent turmoil.

British low-cost airline easyJet was the top gainer across Europe, jumping 6.7 percent after raising its full-year profit outlook.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1.1 percent at 1,410.34 points at 0710 GMT.

The ECB is set to cut its inflation forecasts because of falling oil prices and China's economic slowdown, and will probably promise to beef up its bond-buying programme if prospects weaken further. It is expected to leave rates unchanged. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)