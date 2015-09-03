UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 24
March 24 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
LONDON, Sept 3 European shares advanced in early trading on Thursday, tracking strong gains on Wall Street, ahead of a European Central Bank meeting that investors expect will deliver a dovish boost to markets following recent turmoil.
British low-cost airline easyJet was the top gainer across Europe, jumping 6.7 percent after raising its full-year profit outlook.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1.1 percent at 1,410.34 points at 0710 GMT.
The ECB is set to cut its inflation forecasts because of falling oil prices and China's economic slowdown, and will probably promise to beef up its bond-buying programme if prospects weaken further. It is expected to leave rates unchanged. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)
March 24 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
March 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 points at 7,347 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * RBS: State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland said on Thursday it planned to close about 180 bank branches in Britain and Ireland and about 1,000 roles were at risk in the latest round of cuts and closures at the lender. * EXPERIAN: The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Thursday it fined Experian and its subsidiaries $3 million for falsely tell