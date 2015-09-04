* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 2.5 pct
* U.S. data mixed, hit equities but FX little changed
* Next, Dixons down on target price cut by Exane
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 4 European shares looked set to end
the week lower after jobs data from the United States triggered
selling pressure as investors try to gauge the timing of the
next U.S. rate hike.
While there was an initially positive market reaction to the
data, which showed the U.S. economy had created fewer jobs than
expected last month, a fall in the unemployment rate to a
7-1/2-year low meant the release did not decisively quash
expectations of an interest rate hike as early as this month.
"Sentiment is quite nervous ... I think more and more
investors blame central banks for not acting in the current
environment to bring stabilisation," said Ingo Speich, portfolio
manager at Union Investment in Frankfurt.
"Currently there is no positive bottom-up or fundamental
signal that is strong enough to keep markets up."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
2.4 percent at 1,394.27 points at 1406 GMT, after rising 2.4
percent the previous day when the European Central Bank
delivered a dovish message from its first meeting after weeks of
market turmoil.
Energy and mining shares were among the worst performing
sectors, falling 3.9 and 4.9 percent respectively.
Germany's benchmark DAX share index fell 2.6
percent after data showed industrial orders had fallen more than
expected in July on lower foreign demand.
Britain's second-largest clothing retailer, Next,
and electrical goods and mobile phone retailer Dixons Carphone
fell 2.4 percent and 3.2 percent respectively after Exane
BNP Paribas cut its target price for both the stocks.
Lufthansa rose 5.8 percent after the chief
executive told Reuters in an interview he was confident the
airline would achieve its profit target this year thanks to
strong business in July and August and a turnaround in its
short-haul European business.
Neopost, the French mail and shipping group,
surged 10.5 percent after confirming its 2015 outlook on the
back of higher sales in the second quarter.
