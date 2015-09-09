UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 23
LONDON, Sept 9 European shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by a rally in shares of Ryanair, which hit an all-time high after it lifted its full-year profit forecast.
Ryanair surged 10 percent after it hiked its annual profit forecast by 25 percent, after its summer performance was boosted by bad weather in northern Europe and the strength of the British pound.
It was the top riser on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 , which was up 2.1 percent at 1,444.61 points by 0707 GMT, up for its third straight session. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kit Rees)
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,337 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and U.S.-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are embarking on a joint project with UK Biobank, the world's most detailed biomedical database, to hunt for new clues linking genes and disease. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell agreed to lease capacity at a large oil terminal in Panama that has been used by U.S. re