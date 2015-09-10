* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.8 pct
* Brazil-exposed stocks down as S&P cuts country rating
* Next advances after reporting a rise in profits
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 10 European shares retreated on
Thursday, tracking sharp losses on Wall Street and in Asia, with
companies exposed to Brazil coming under pressure after Standard
& Poor's downgraded the country's credit rating to junk grade.
Shares in Casino Guichard, Banco Santander
, Seadrill Anheuser-Busch InBev,
British American Tobacco and Unilever fell 1
to 4.6 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 1.1 percent at 1,420.29 points by 0832 GMT after rising
1.4 percent in the previous session.
The market tracked a sharp sell-off on Wall Street and in
Asia. Major U.S. share indexes fell 1.2 to
1.5 percent on Wednesday, while Japan's Nikkei dropped
2.5 percent.
"Europe is catching up with overnight developments in the
U.S. and Asia, but we still believe that strong earnings growth
in Europe this year, combined with a supportive monetary policy,
will underpin share prices," said Robert Parkesof HSBC Global
Research.
"The downside move in European equities in August represents
an opportunity to get back into the market."
Lingering concerns about the pace of economic growth in
China, the world's biggest metals consumer, hit mining stocks
the most, with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index
falling 1.5 percent. BHP Billiton, Glencore
and Anglo American fell 1 to 4.6 percent.
China's manufacturers slashed prices at the fastest rate in
six years in August as commodity prices fell and demand cooled.
The producer price index fell 5.9 percent in August from the
same period last year, its 42nd consecutive month of decline.
"Chinese producer prices have been slowing for more than
three years now so another month of declines shouldn't really
come as a great surprise, but the market appears to be
hyper-sensitive to Chinese economic data at the moment," Laith
Khalaf, senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
German utility E.ON fell 5 percent after saying
it would book a significant net loss in 2015.
On the positive side, Next rose nearly 2 percent
after Britain's second-largest clothing retailer by sales value
posted a 7.1 percent rise in first-half profit.
Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)