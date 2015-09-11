* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.7 percent
* Actelion drops after discussions with ZS Pharma
* E.ON falls after dropping plans for nuclear spin-off
By Atul Prakash and Alistair Smout
LONDON, Sept 11 European shares fell for a
second straight day on Friday, led lower by Swiss drugmaker
Actelion, but one major index was headed for its biggest weekly
rise since July.
Actelion shares slid 4.8 percent, the biggest decline in the
FTSEurofirst 300 index. HSBC analysts said a bid by
Actelion for ZS Pharma might destroy value for its shareholders,
after Bloomberg reported that Actelion had made an offer worth
$2.5 billion. The companies confirmed they had held talks but
not whether they were related to a acquisition.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.7 percent at 1,405.16
points by 1339 GMT. But the index is up nearly 1 percent so far
this week and is set for its biggest weekly rise in 2 months.
Equities had been under pressure from concern that China's
growth is faltering. They have stabilised since Chinese
regulators intervened in its stock market, with some investors
also betting the recent uncertainty would dissuade the U.S.
Federal Reserve from raising rates next week.
"If the Fed doesn't raise rates this month, we might see a
bounce. But investors will start thinking that a hike is coming
in October. This overhang is not good for the markets," Manish
Singh, head of investment services at Crossbridge Capital, said.
After a rally in the past two weeks, some were cautious
heading into the new week, even if many investors believed the
August sell-off had been overdone.
"We've had a bounce, and after a correction as steep as the
one we've had, the rally needs testing," said Veronika
Pechlaner, European equity fund manager at Asburton. "... This
is not the time to make huge bets either way, but longer term we
remain constructive on equities."
Shares in Germany's biggest utility, E.ON, fell
nearly 3 percent, extending the previous session's decline. The
stock had dropped 5 percent to a 20-year low on Thursday after
the company abandoned plans to spin off its German nuclear power
plants, leaving it with liability for billions of euros of costs
when they are shut down.
"We see this as a clear negative to our previously positive
investment case ... it appears the politicians have got the
better of E.ON," analysts at RBC said in a note, downgrading the
stock to "sector perform" from "outperform".
"In our view, the previously promised new E.ON, which was
meant to be a highly regulated and network and customer focused,
will be little improved on the current business and will not be
the company that many investors were hoping for."
