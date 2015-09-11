* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 ends 1 pct lower
* Actelion drops after discussions with ZS Pharma
* E.ON falls after dropping plans for nuclear spin-off
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 11 European shares fell for a
second straight day on Friday, led lower by Swiss drugmaker
Actelion, but the FTSEurofirst 300 index still recorded its
biggest weekly rise since July.
Actelion shares slid 5.4 percent, the biggest decline in the
index. HSBC analysts said a bid by Actelion for ZS Pharma might
destroy value for its shareholders, after Bloomberg reported
that Actelion had made an offer worth $2.5 billion. The
companies confirmed they had held talks but not whether they
were related to a acquisition.
The FTSEurofirst 300 ended 1 percent lower at
1,401.07 points, but rose 0.7 percent on the week.
Equities had been under pressure from concern that China's
growth is faltering. They have stabilised since Chinese
regulators intervened in the stock market, with some investors
also betting the recent uncertainty would dissuade the U.S.
Federal Reserve from raising rates next week.
"If the Fed doesn't raise rates this month, we might see a
bounce. But investors will start thinking that a hike is coming
in October. This overhang is not good for the markets," Manish
Singh, head of investment services at Crossbridge Capital, said.
After a rally in the past two weeks, some were cautious
heading into the new week, even if many investors believed the
August sell-off had been overdone.
"We've had a bounce, and after a correction as steep as the
one we've had, the rally needs testing," said Veronika
Pechlaner, European equity fund manager at Asburton. "This is
not the time to make huge bets either way, but longer term we
remain constructive on equities."
Shares in Germany's biggest utility, E.ON, fell
4.4 percent, extending the previous session's decline. The stock
had dropped 5 percent to a 20-year low on Thursday after the
company abandoned plans to spin off its German nuclear power
plants, leaving it with liability for billions of euros of costs
when they are shut down.
"We see this as a clear negative to our previously positive
investment case ... it appears the politicians have got the
better of E.ON," analysts at RBC said in a note, adding that the
future E.ON "will not be the company that many investors were
hoping for". They downgraded the stock to "sector perform" from
"outperform".
Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan)