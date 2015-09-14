* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 0.5 percent
* Caution before Fed meeting this week
* TF1 jumps on relief over ads
By Atul Prakash and Alistair Smout
LONDON, Sept 14 European equities fell in late
trading on Monday, led lower by weaker mining stocks, with
investors growing jittery ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy
meeting later this week.
A Reuters poll showed on Friday a small majority of
forecasters still expect a Fed hike on Thursday, though
markets-based models suggest concerns about global market
volatility and economic growth will delay monetary policy
tightening.
"The wider picture is one where people don't have too much
conviction about the market's direction," IG analyst Joshua
Mahony, said.
"Going into Thursday, quite a few people are worrying that
we are potentially going to see a move lower because even if we
see the Fed holding rates, that is not going to be enough to
make people start feeling really bullish as they know that it's
just around the corner."
Mining shares came under pressure after prices of key
industrial metals fell sharply. Copper was down 1.2
percent, alongside Chinese equities, after data showed a
lower-than-expected rise in China's factory output, reinforcing
worries about demand for the metal.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index fell 1.7
percent, dragged down by a 5.5 percent drop in Glencore
and a 3.1 percent weaker Antofagasta.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.5 percent at 1,394.50 points by 1407 GMT. It had
risen to a high of 1,414.99 points earlier in the session.
Although the benchmark index is 6 percent higher from a low
late last month, it is still down about 14 percent from its peak
some two months ago, mainly on concerns about the pace of
economic growth in China and the prospects of a U.S. rate hike.
"Investors are pretty nervous ahead of the Fed meeting,"
said Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis
Global Markets in Brussels. "We are seeing a lot of volatility
in the market because liquidity is very low."
The FTSEurofirst 300's volumes were just 48 percent of its
90-day daily average in late European trading.
Shares in ARM Holdings rose 1.5 percent, with
traders saying that the company was benefiting from an upbeat
article by Barron's on Apple, which uses ARM designs in
its products.
On the broader STOXX 600 index, the biggest rise
came from TF1. It rose 6.9 percent after the French
government decided against allowing advertising on public
broadcasters.
The market had little reaction to data showing that the euro
zone's industrial production was stronger than expected in July,
thanks to a higher volume of energy, capital and durable
consumer goods.
Today's European research round-up
