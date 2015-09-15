Oil stocks, miners push European shares higher
LONDON, April 5 European shares gained slightly on Wednesday as higher oil prices and deals boosted energy stocks, with investors cheering improved synergies from an oil services takeover.
LONDON, Sept 15 European shares edged higher in early trading on Tuesday, with investors waiting for the outcome of a crucial policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve on interest rates.
A Fed announcement is scheduled for Thursday after a two-day meeting at which it will decide whether or not to make its first interest rate increase since 2006.
At 0710 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.3 percent at 1,398.06 points. The index ended 0.5 percent lower in the previous session.
E.ON and RWE both fell about 2 percent after Spiegel Online reported that German energy companies were short of as much as 30 billion euros ($34 billion) of the money they need to set aside to build a safe disposal site for nuclear waste as part of the country's exit from nuclear power. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
LONDON, April 5 European shares gained slightly on Wednesday as higher oil prices and deals boosted energy stocks, with investors cheering improved synergies from an oil services takeover.
April 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * GSK: GSK Plc is voluntarily recalling more than 593,000 Ventolin asthma inhalers from U.S. hospitals, pharmacies, retailers and wholesalers due to a defect that may cause them to deliver fewer doses of the medicine than indicated, the British drugmaker said on Tuesday. * TOTAL: French oil major Total has extended an option with British shale gas develop