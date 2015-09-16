* FTSEurofirst 300 and Euro STOXX up around 1 pct
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 16 European shares climbed on
Wednesday, with luxury goods group Richemont and
fashion group Inditex outperforming, as the region's
stock markets were buoyed by gains overnight on U.S. and Asian
equities.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index advanced 1
percent while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
also rose 1.1 percent.
Richemont surged 6.7 percent after reporting higher sales,
boosting the shares of its rivals such as Burberry and
LVMH, while Inditex also progressed 3 percent after
reporting higher sales.
However, shares in French aircraft cabin and systems maker
Zodiac slumped nearly 20 percent after the company
warned that delays to its production of aircraft seats would hit
profits.
Asian shares followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday,
albeit in thin volume, and short-term U.S. bond yields held near
4-1/2 year highs as investors braced for the possibility of the
first U.S interest rate hike since 2006.
The FTSEurofirst has risen nearly 10 percent from a low last
month. Yet it also remains down by a similar amount from its
peak two months ago, due to concerns about the impact to markets
if the Fed does raise rates and worries over a China slowdown.
"I'd be looking to sell into rallies. The underlying global
economy has stalled," said Terry Torrison, managing director at
Monaco-based McLaren Securities.
Torrison said some investors were buying small positions in
European financial stocks, as banks and insurers often
outperform in a higher interest rate environment since higher
rates can boost their profits.
Nevertheless, higher rates are typically bad for equities as
they boost the appeal of bonds and cash by raising returns on
those assets, and an interest rate hike can also lead to higher
debt costs for companies listed on stock markets.
Hantec Markets' analyst Richard Perry said equity traders
would be looking to the bond and foreign exchange markets for
direction, and added that any strength in the U.S. dollar could
be good for European shares as it would help European exporters.
The European Central Bank's economic stimulus measures would
provide further support for European stocks, added traders, with
the FTSEurofirst still up 4 percent since the start of 2015.
"Any strength in the dollar would be positive for the German
DAX," said Perry.
