LONDON, Sept 21 A slump in the share prices of
carmaker Volkswagen and insurer RSA held
back European stock markets on Monday, with major regional
indexes making only minor progress.
Volkswagen slid 14 percent after Volkswagen told U.S.
dealers to halt sales of some 2015 diesel cars after regulators
found software it designed for the affected vehicles gave false
emissions data.
Volkswagen launched an investigation into the matter and
could face penalties of up to $18 billion after being accused of
designing software for diesel cars that deceives regulators
measuring toxic emissions.
RSA slumped 22 percent following Zurich Insurance's
abandonment of its proposed bid for RSA, after Zurich
forecast a $200 million loss in its general insurance business
due to explosions at the Chinese port of Tianjin.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index and the
euro zone's blue-chi Euro STOXX 50 indexes were both
roughly flat, although the drop in Volkswagen impacted
automakers and Germany's DAX.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)