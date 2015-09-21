* Slump in Volkswagen pushes down Germany's DAX
* FTSEurofirst 300 and Euro STOXX 50 up 0.3 pct
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 21 European equity markets gained
ground on Monday, buoyed by stronger bank and chemical stocks,
although a slump in carmaker Volkswagen hit the
German market.
Volkswagen's shares slid 15 percent after Volkswagen told
U.S. dealers to halt sales of some 2015 diesel cars after
regulators found software it designed for the affected vehicles
gave false emissions data.
Volkswagen launched an investigation into the matter and
could face penalties of up to $18 billion, the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said.
The drop in Volkswagen hit other carmaker stocks, with BMW
and Daimler down around 4 percent, while
Germany's DAX fell 0.7 percent.
"The commencement of legal proceedings against VW by the
U.S. EPA is profoundly serious," analysts at Bernstein wrote in
a note.
The DAX underperformed gains elsewhere in Europe, with the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index and the euro zone's
blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index both advancing 0.3
percent.
The broader European equity markets were steadied by firmer
banking and chemical shares.
Spanish bank Santander rose 1 percent after
Citigroup upgraded the stock to "buy" from "neutral".
Chemicals company Bayer progressed 1.2 percent
after Bayer's plastics division Covestro said it
aimed to raise about 2.5 billion euros ($2.84 billion) in an
initial public offering (IPO).
Some investors remained concerned by an economic slowdown in
China, but others said such worries had been overdone.
"We believe sentiment is too bearish regarding
near-term Chinese growth momentum. Infrastructure orders are
likely to pick up to meet budget shortfalls that were made
during the first half. We note Chinese house prices are now up
for four months in a row," said JP Morgan equity strategist
Mislav Matejka.
Greece's stock market edged down 1 percent after the leftist
Syriza party's election victory, with yields on government paper
edged lower. Investors' focus turned from the election to the
formation of the new cabinet and the implementation of the
country's third bailout.
Athens' main ATG equity index is down nearly 20
percent since the start of 2015, underperforming a 3 percent
gain on the FTSEurofirst.
