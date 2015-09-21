(Corrects fall of Volkswagen share price in first bullet point
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Sept 21 European shares rebounded on
Monday, buoyed by stronger healthcare, bank and chemical stocks,
although a slump in carmaker Volkswagen held back
the German market.
Volkswagen shares fell as much as 22.8 percent, their
biggest ever one-day fall, on news that Europe's largest
carmaker had rigged U.S. emissions tests, and Germany said it
would investigate whether data had been falsified in Europe too.
Volkswagen launched an investigation into the matter and
could face penalties of up to $18 billion, said the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
"The commencement of legal proceedings against VW by the
U.S. EPA is profoundly serious," Bernstein wrote in a note.
The drop in Volkswagen affected other auto stocks, with BMW
and Daimler down over 1 percent, while
Germany's DAX rose 0.5 percent, underperforming its
European peers.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index and the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index were up
1.1 percent and 1.4 percent respectively.
Traders said European equities were rebounding from last
week's losses triggered by the U.S. Federal Reserve's downbeat
comments last week about the global economy, yet the underlying
trend remained uncertain.
"There still isn't a clear direction. European indexes still
need to gain at least a couple of percentage points to give a
positive signal," ActivTrades chief market analyst Carlo Alberto
De Casa said.
Sentiment on Monday was helped by Sunday's clear election
outcome in Greece.
The broader European equity markets were underpinned by
firmer healthcare, banking and chemical shares, while Wall
Street opened higher, giving back some of their big losses last
week.
Bayer advanced 2.6 percent after the chemicals
company's plastics division Covestro said it aimed to raise
about 2.5 billion euros in an initial public offering.
Spanish bank Santander rose 0.5 percent after
Citigroup upgraded the stock to "buy" from "neutral".
But Dialog Semiconductor fell 17.7 percent after
the microchips maker agreed to buy U.S. peer Atmel for
$4.6 billion.
Greece's stock market fell 0.6 percent after the leftist
Syriza party's election victory, with yields on government paper
edging lower. Investors' focus turned from the election to the
formation of the new cabinet and the implementation of the
country's third bailout.
The main Athens equity index ATG is down nearly 20
percent since the start of 2015, underperforming a 3 percent
gain on the FTSEurofirst.
