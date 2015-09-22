* FTSEurofirst 300 index down 1.6 pct
* Miners top fallers as metals prices plunge
* Volkswagen falls further as probe spreads
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 22 European equities retreated on
Tuesday after strong gains in the previous session, with basic
resources companies facing a heavy sell-off after copper prices
fell sharply on concerns about a global surplus of the
industrial metal.
Shares in Volkswagen fell more than 5 percent,
after slumping nearly 19 percent in the previous session, after
an invesigation into possible cheating over emissions tests
spread to Asia.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index dropped 4
percent, the top sectoral faller, dragged down by a 3.8 to 9.6
percent fall in Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton,
Glencore, Anglo American and Antofagasta
.
"It's a continuation of the negative trend for basic
resources companies as we have a high degree of uncertainty
regarding emerging market economies. We have seen some negative
earnings revisions for the sector in the past weeks," Christian
Stocker, equity strategist at UniCredit in Munich, said.
"If China manufacturing numbers come in better than expected
tomorrow, we could see a rebound in mining stocks for some days,
but the sector's medium-term outlook remains bearish."
The European mining index has slumped about 25 percent so
far this year mainly on concerns about the pace of economic
growth in China, the world's biggest metals consumer. Prices of
major industrial metals such as copper, aluminium and nickel
have fallen sharply this year.
Outokumpu shares fell 14.5 percent after Europe's
largest stainless steel maker warned that its quarterly loss
will be deeper than expected, citing weak demand from
distributors amid high stock levels and low nickel prices.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 1.6 percent at 1,388.52 points, a day after closing 1
percent higher. The benchmark index has been hovering within a
75-point range this month. It broadly traded in a 170-point band
in July and August.
Shares in Volkswagen fell 5.5 percent after South Korea said
it would investigate three of its diesel models. Lawmakers on a
panel in the U.S. House of Representatives also planned to hold
a hearing on its emissions from diesel vehicles in coming weeks.
Volkswagen shares plunged 19 percent on Monday after the
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said the world's biggest
carmaker by sales used software that deceived regulators
measuring toxic emissions and could face penalties of up to $18
billion.
"While there is no doubt that Volkswagen will be able to
overcome this in the long-term, the main questions still will
have to be answered like how much will be the total monetary
cost of the fallout and if VW CEO ( Martin) Winterkorn will be
able to hold on to his job," Markus Huber, senior analyst
at Peregrine & Black, said.
