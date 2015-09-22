* FTSEurofirst 300 index down more than 2 pct
* Volkswagen falls 17 pct as probe spreads
* Miners among top fallers as metals prices plunge
* Outokumpu hit by profit warning
By Atul Prakash and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, Sept 22 European equities fell
sharply on Tuesday, with Volkswagen plunging to
four-year lows and basic resources firms facing a sell-off after
copper prices took a hit on concerns about a global surplus of
the industrial metal.
Shares in Volkswagen wiped off more than
one-fifth of their value at one point after slumping nearly 19
percent the day before, as an investigation into possible
cheating over emissions tests spread to Asia.
Volumes in the stock were three times the 90-day average and
the dive dragged lower the whole European auto sector. South
Korea said it would investigate three of its diesel models,
while U.S. lawmakers also planned to hold a hearing on its
emissions from diesel vehicles in coming weeks.
"We would continue to avoid the auto sector as this issue
has the potential to roll-on and it's more likely than not to
involve more than just one original equipment manufacturing,"
brokerage Aviate Global wrote in a note.
Volkswagen - Europe's largest car maker - said it would cut
its earnings guidance as it sets aside about 6.5 billion euros
in the third quarter to cover costs related to the emissions
scandal in the United States and other markets.
However, one broker said the scandal could ultimately
accelerate potential M&A in the sector as car makers might need
to share costs in the light of a possible increase in spending
to reduce emissions and recalling costs.
Shares in Volkswagen fell 17.6 percent, while Peugeot in
France was down 8 percent and Milan-listed shares in Fiat
Chrysler fell 6 percent, while the STOXX Europe 600 Auto index
was down 6.7 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 2.3 percent, a day after closing 1 percent higher. The
benchmark index has been hovering within a 75-point range this
month. It broadly traded in a 170-point band in July and August.
"Concerns over global growth persist and the cost of
restructuring and balance sheet bolstering is finally hitting
home," said Mike van Dulken, Head of Research at Accendo
Markets.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index dropped
4.5 percent, the second largest sectoral faller, dragged down by
Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton, Glencore,
Anglo American and Antofagasta.
"It's a continuation of the negative trend for basic
resources companies as we have a high degree of uncertainty
regarding emerging market economies. We have seen some negative
earnings revisions for the sector in the past weeks," Christian
Stocker, equity strategist at UniCredit in Munich, said.
"If China manufacturing numbers come in better than expected
tomorrow, we could see a rebound in mining stocks for some days,
but the sector's medium-term outlook remains bearish."
The European mining index has slumped about 25 percent so
far this year mainly on concerns about the pace of economic
growth in China, the world's biggest metals consumer. Prices of
major industrial metals such as copper, aluminium and nickel
have fallen sharply this year.
Outokumpu fell 15.3 percent after Europe's
largest stainless steel maker warned its quarterly loss will be
deeper than expected, citing weak demand and low nickel prices.
The warning dragged down its peers such a its peers Aperam
and Acerinox.
Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)