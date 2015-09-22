* FTSEurofirst 300 index down 3 pct
* Volkswagen wipes off one third of value in 2 days
* Miners among top fallers as metals prices plunge
* Outokumpu drops 22 pct after profit warning
By Atul Prakash and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, Sept 22 European equities fell
sharply on Tuesday, with Volkswagen plunging to
four-year lows and basic resources firms facing a sell-off after
copper prices took a hit on concerns about a global surplus of
the industrial metal.
Shares in Volkswagen, which fell almost 20
percent on Monday after it admitted cheating in U.S. emissions
tests, were down another 19 percent as investigations spread to
Asia and Europe, drving the whole European auto sector lower.
"We would continue to avoid the auto sector as this issue
has the potential to roll-on and it's more likely than not to
involve more than just one original equipment manufacturer,"
brokerage Aviate Global wrote in a note.
Volkswagen, Europe's largest car maker, said it would cut
its earnings guidance and set aside about 6.5 billion euros in
the third quarter to cover costs related to the emissions
scandal in the United States and other markets. It said the
amount could still change as the investigation unfolds.
One broker said the case could ultimately accelerate
potential M&A in the sector as car makers might need to share
costs in the light of a possible increase in spending to reduce
emissions and on recall costs.
Peugeot in France was down 7.5 percent and
Milan-listed shares in Fiat Chrysler fell 6 percent,
while the STOXX Europe 600 Auto index was down 7.2
percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 3 percent, a day after closing 1 percent higher. The
benchmark index has been hovering within a 75-point range this
month. It broadly traded in a 170-point band in July and August.
"Concerns over global growth persist and the cost of
restructuring and balance sheet bolstering is finally hitting
home," said Mike van Dulken, Head of Research at Accendo
Markets.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index dropped 5
percent, the second largest sectoral faller, dragged down by Rio
Tinto, BHP Billiton, Glencore, Anglo
American and Antofagasta.
"It's a continuation of the negative trend for basic
resources companies as we have a high degree of uncertainty
regarding emerging market economies. We have seen some negative
earnings revisions for the sector in the past weeks," Christian
Stocker, equity strategist at UniCredit in Munich, said.
"If China manufacturing numbers come in better than expected
tomorrow, we could see a rebound in mining stocks for some days,
but the sector's medium-term outlook remains bearish."
The European mining index has slumped about 25 percent so
far this year mainly on concerns about the pace of economic
growth in China, the world's biggest metals consumer. Prices of
major industrial metals such as copper, aluminium and nickel
have fallen sharply this year.
Outokumpu fell 22 percent after Europe's largest
stainless steel maker warned its quarterly loss will be deeper
than expected, citing weak demand and low nickel prices. The
warning dragged down its peers such as Aperam and
Acerinox.
