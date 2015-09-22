* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index down 3.3 pct
* Volkswagen wipes off one third of value in 2 days
* Miners among top fallers as copper prices plunge
* Outokumpu drops 24 pct after profit warning
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Sept 22 European bourses fell sharply on
Tuesday on concerns over the global economy, with Volkswagen
plunging to four-year lows and dragging down the
whole auto sector as investors gauged the implications of an
emissions scandal.
Shares in Europe's largest car maker, which fell almost 20
percent on Monday after it admitted cheating in U.S. emissions
tests, declined another 19 percent in heavy trading as
investigations spread to Asia and Europe.
"We would continue to avoid the auto sector as this issue
has the potential to roll on and it's more likely than not to
involve more than just one original equipment manufacturer,"
brokerage Aviate Global wrote in a note.
Volkswagen said it would cut its earnings guidance and set
aside about 6.5 billion euros in the third quarter to cover
costs related to the emissions scandal in the United States and
other markets. It said the amount could still change as the
investigation unfolds.
One broker said the case could ultimately accelerate
potential M&A in the sector, as car makers might need to share
costs in the light of a possible increase in spending to reduce
emissions and on recall costs.
Volkswagen's two-day share drop wiped off around one third
its value. Peugeot in France fell 8.8 percent, Daimler
lost 7 percent, and Milan-listed shares in Fiat Chrysler
declined 6.2 percent. The STOXX Europe 600 Auto index
ended down 7.6 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 3.3
percent, a day after closing 1 percent higher. The benchmark
index has been hovering within a 75-point range this month. It
broadly traded in a 170-point band in July and August.
"Concerns over global growth persist and the cost of
restructuring and balance sheet bolstering is finally hitting
home," said Accendo Markets head of research Mike van Dulken.
Basic resources firms ended sharply lower after copper
prices fell to three-week lows on concerns about a
global surplus of the industrial metal.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index was the
second largest sectoral faller with a 5.2 percent decline,
dragged down by Glencore, Antofagasta, Anglo
American and BHP Billiton.
"It's a continuation of the negative trend for basic
resources companies as we have a high degree of uncertainty
regarding emerging market economies. We have seen some negative
earnings revisions for the sector in the past weeks," Christian
Stocker, equity strategist at UniCredit in Munich, said.
"If China manufacturing numbers come in better than expected
tomorrow, we could see a rebound in mining stocks for some days,
but the sector's medium-term outlook remains bearish."
The European mining index has slumped about 25 percent this
year, mainly on concerns about the pace of economic growth in
China, the world's biggest metals consumer. Prices of major
industrial metals such as copper, aluminium and nickel have also
fallen sharply.
Outokumpu fell 24.4 percent after Europe's
largest stainless steel maker warned its quarterly loss will be
deeper than expected, citing weak demand and low nickel prices.
The warning dragged down peers such as Aperam and
Acerinox.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash in London; Editing by
Catherine Evans)