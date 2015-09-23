* FTSEurofirst 300 index gains 0.5 percent
* Energy and mining stocks recover
* Volkswagen shares remain volatile
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 23 European shares climbed higher
on Wednesday after slumping to a one-month low in the previous
session, with a recovery in crude oil prices supporting
beaten-down energy companies.
However, Volkswagen remained volatile after its
recent slump on allegations of rigging emissions tests. It fell
nearly 10 percent in early trading before rising 1.5 percent. It
is still down 34 percent so far this week, with Deutsche Bank
saying that the scandal is an "investor's nightmare".
The market got some support from the energy sector as crude
rose percent after falling sharply following a survey
showing activity in China's factory sector shrank to its weakest
level in 6-1/2 years. The European oil and gas index
rose 1.3 percent.
"Somewhat surprisingly, the negative reaction to the
disappointing Chinese data was very limited indicating that much
of the bad news has already been priced in," Markus Huber,
senior analyst at Peregrine & Black, said.
"As the Volkswagen shock slowly fades, general positive
economic fundamentals and supportive central bank stances should
increasingly lend support to markets."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.5
percent at 1,373.17 points by 0813 GMT, with analysts saying
that investors were taking the advantage of recent share prices
declines and finding value in some stocks.
Miners also gained 1.3 percent after falling to
their lowest level since 2009 as prices of copper and
nickel advanced.
Smiths Group rose 4 percnet after the British
engineering conglomerate confirmed the appointment of Andrew
Reynolds Smith as its chief executive effective Sept. 25.
On the downside, Coloplast fell 7.5 percent after
the Danish healthcare product maker said it will take a further
provision of 3 billion Danish crowns ($448 million) to cover
potential settlements and costs in relation to litigation in the
United States..
The market showed little reaction to a survey showing euro
zone business growth slowed this month as Asian demand weakened,
leading to fewer new jobs and forcing factories to reduce
output. The slowdown came amid debate on whether the European
Central Bank should expand its stimulus programme to have more
impact on inflation and growth.
