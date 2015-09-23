* FTSEurofirst 300 index gains 0.65 percent, Wall St flat
* Carmaker Volkswagen higher in volatile trade
* Profit warning sends healthcare firm Coloplast down 5 pct
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Sept 23 European stocks nudged higher on
Wednesday as investors sought bargains after heavy losses in the
previous session, with automakers rebounding and oil companies
underpinned by higher crude prices.
Shares in German carmaker Volkswagen rose as
much as 9 percent in volatile trade. It had lost about a third
of its value in the previous two sessions, after the carmaker
got caught up in a scandal that Deutsche Bank called an
"investor's nightmare".
The United States has accused Volkswagen of rigging its cars
to conceal their emissions level when the engines were tested.
Is chief executive, Martin Winterkorn, resigned on Wednesday
.
Traders said Volkswagen's rise, accompanied by other gains
by auto makers, were triggered by short covering. They cautioned
against taking positions in the stock, which fell nearly 10
percent in early trading. One trader said talk of a potential
takeover by Fiat Chrysler also helped.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index < .FTEU3> was up
0.65 percent, with analysts saying investors were taking
advantage of recent share price declines and finding value in
some stocks. Stocks in the U.S. were little changed.
"Shares in Europe are seeing a partial recovery, but volumes
are low as caution remains following last week's uncertain
message from the Federal Reserve," said Enrico Vaccari, a fund
manager at Italy's Consultinvest. "European markets trade at a
discount to the U.S. and this in the medium term should convince
investors to buy".
The market also got some support from energy shares as crude
rose more than 1 percent. It had dropped after a survey
showed activity in Chinese manufacturing slowed to its weakest
in 6 1/2 years. The European oil and gas index rose 1.4
percent.
"Somewhat surprisingly, the negative reaction to the
disappointing Chinese data was very limited, indicating that
much of the bad news has already been priced in," said Markus
Huber, a senior analyst at Peregrine & Black.
"As the Volkswagen shock slowly fades, general positive
economic fundamentals and supportive central bank stances should
increasingly lend support to markets."
Mining shares also gained 1.3 percent. They had
fallen to their lowest level since 2009 as prices of copper
and nickel advanced.
International Airlines Group rose more
than 4 percent after Morgan Stanley made the airline operator
its overweight pick in the sector, raising its target price and
earnings forecasts.
Smiths Group rose 1 percent as the British
engineering conglomerate reported results in line with
forecasts, following recent earnings misses in the sector.
Coloplast fell 4.8 percent after the Danish
healthcare product maker issued its third profit warning this
year after setting aside 3 billion Danish crowns for a U.S.
lawsuit..
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)