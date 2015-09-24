UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 23
LONDON, Sept 24 European stocks were steady on Thursday, with shares in carmaker Volkswagen building on a rebound in the previous session following the departure of its chief executive after VW's emissions data problems.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up by 0.2 percent.
Volkswagen shares, which had closed up 5.2 percent on Wednesday, were up 3.8 percent following the resignation of Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn after VW's admission that it deceived U.S. regulators about how much its diesel cars pollute.
However, shares in offshore drilling company Seadrill fell 3.3 percent after Canaccord Genuity cut its price target on the stock. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dominic Evans)
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,337 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and U.S.-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are embarking on a joint project with UK Biobank, the world's most detailed biomedical database, to hunt for new clues linking genes and disease. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell agreed to lease capacity at a large oil terminal in Panama that has been used by U.S. re