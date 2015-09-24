LONDON, Sept 24 European stocks were steady on Thursday, with shares in carmaker Volkswagen building on a rebound in the previous session following the departure of its chief executive after VW's emissions data problems.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up by 0.2 percent.

Volkswagen shares, which had closed up 5.2 percent on Wednesday, were up 3.8 percent following the resignation of Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn after VW's admission that it deceived U.S. regulators about how much its diesel cars pollute.

However, shares in offshore drilling company Seadrill fell 3.3 percent after Canaccord Genuity cut its price target on the stock. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dominic Evans)