* Euro STOXX 50 down 2.5 pct, FTSEurofirst 300 down 2.4 pct
* Auto sector falls 3.7 pct led by BMW
* Wall Street lower before Fed's Yellen speaks
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Sept 24 European shares were sharply
lower on Thursday as investors fretted over the risks to the
region's economic recovery from a diesel car pollution scandal
at Volkswagen.
The declines were set to bring the euro zone's blue-chip
index to its lowest level in 2015 and came as concerns about
global growth and apprehension about a speech by U.S. Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen sent Wall Street into the red.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
fell 2.5 percent to 3.003 points and the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 2.4 percent.
European shares corrected sharply this summer after a rout
in Chinese markets sent them to their lowest since January. A
timid rebound followed but was soon erased by uncertainty over
the Fed's rate policy and now the car emissions scandal.
"There is no time for investors to catch their breath in
this market. The auto story is causing a lot of pain," said
Andrea Cuturi, Partner at asset manager Anthilia Capital.
"Volkswagen is just a component, albeit important, of
Germany's GDP (gross domestic product) and I believe it won't
derail the recovery. But if markets stay at these levels for a
few more days I would close my positions," he said.
The Volkswagen emissions scandal has rocked Germany's
business and political establishment and analysts warn the
crisis at the car maker could develop into the biggest threat to
Europe's largest economy.
The Euro STOXX Auto & Parts index fell 3.8 percent,
reversing initial gains, amid talk emission problems might not
be confined to Volkswagen, which has admitted to having deceived
U.S. regulators about how much its diesel cars pollute. This
week the index has lost around 13 percent, roughly 40 billion
euros in market value.
Germany's transport minister said on Thursday emissions
manipulations by Volkswagen took place in Europe, not just in
the United States, and that random tests would be conducted on
cars made by other manufacturers.
BWM dropped 6.1 percent after a report in German
magazine Auto Bild said some of its diesel cars were found to
exceed emissions standards. BWM said there had been no
manipulation at the group and it was unaware of tests cited by
Auto Bild.
"BMW's share price reactions shows how nervous the
investment community is with respect to diesel engines,
compliance and future regulation," said Arndt Ellinghorst, head
of Automotive Research at Evercore ISI.
"Thank you VW," he added.
However, Volkswagen shares - which had closed up 5.2 percent
on Wednesday - advanced 0.4 percent as investors took the
resignation of CEO Martin Winterkorn as a sign the company would
tackle the problem.
"They've kicked out the CEO. The company and its shares
should be able to stabilise," said Clairinvest fund manager
Ion-Marc Valahu. Yet the stock remained down by nearly 30
percent since the scandal emerged last weekend.
The European basic resources index was down 2.8
percent while the oil & gas index fell 1.9 percent,
reflecting concerns about economic weakness in China and
elsewhere.
Shares in Schindler fell 7 percent after two
Chinese managers of the elevator company were detained for
questioning, in a case linked to possible embezzlement and
acceptance of bribes.
Shares in Monte dei Paschi rose 4.6 percent after
it reached a settlement with Japan's Nomura to close a
loss-making derivative trade, boosting the Italian lender's
chances of finding a buyer.
Today's European research round-up
Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)