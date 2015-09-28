UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 23
LONDON, Sept 28 European shares slipped on Monday, with Vodafone lagging after ending talks with Liberty Global while Spanish shares tracked other markets after separatists won a majority of seats in an election in Catalonia.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index dipped 0.1 percent, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.3 percent.
Spain's benchmark IBEX index fell 0.1 percent.
Sunday's election victory by Catalan separatists set the region on a collision course with Spain's central government over independence.
Vodafone fell 2.9 percent after the British mobile operator said it had ended talks with Liberty Global about an exchange of assets. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by John Stonestreet)
