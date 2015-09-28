* FTSEurofirst 300 and Euro STOXX 50 slip lower
* VW shares fall as emissions data scandal rumbles on
* Vodafone down after ending talks with Liberty Global
* SAB Miller up on report of imminent ABI bid
* IBEX outperforms after Catalan vote
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 28 European shares dipped lower on
Monday, although Vodafone lagged after ending talks with
Liberty Global and carmaker Volkswagen,
which has been hit by an emissions data scandal, also declined.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.1 percent, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
fell 0.3 percent, with both markets retreating after
rising by around 3 percent on Friday.
However, Spain's benchmark IBEX index outperformed
to rise 0.4 percent.
Catalan separatists won an election on Sunday, setting the
region on a collision course with Spain's central government
over independence.
The separatists want to declare independence within 18
months. But Spain's constitution does not allow any region to
break away, so the prospect remains hypothetical.
European stock markets have steadily lost ground from peaks
reached in April, partly due to concerns about an economic
slowdown in China.
Data on Monday showed that profits earned by Chinese
industrial companies declined 8.8 percent in August from a year
ago.
"Overall sentiment remains negative for now while there is
much talk about a squeeze on earnings and lower economic growth
in the months ahead," said Peregrine & Black senior sales trader
Markus Huber.
VOLKSWAGEN SHARES FALL
Volkswagen shares were among the worst performers in Europe,
falling 3 percent after two German newspapers reported on Sunday
that Volkswagen's own staff and one of its suppliers warned
years ago about software designed to thwart emissions tests.
VW shares have fallen by more than 30 percent over the last
week after the German company acknowledged installing software
in diesel engines designed to hide their emissions of toxic
gasses.
Vodafone also fell 3.9 percent after the British mobile
operator said it had ended talks with Liberty Global
about an exchange of assets.
However, there were signs elsewhere that merger activity
remained alive, with SAB Miller shares rising 4.1
percent after the Sunday Times newspaper reported that
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA could bid about $106 billion
for SABMiller within days.
"We don't think that merger and acquisition activity will be
derailed by the market volatility," said Edouard Petitcollot,
senior fund manager at Candriam Investors Group.
