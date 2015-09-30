* Stocks rebound but face worst quarter since late 2011
* FTSEurofirst down nearly 10 pct so far this quarter
* Glencore rallies after saying it has no solvency issues
* Carmakers boosted by China tax cut on small cars
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 30 European shares rose on
Wednesday after a two-day losing streak, with automakers boosted
by a Chinese tax cut on small cars while miner Glencore
rallied after saying it had no solvency issues.
However, European equities still faced their poorest
quarterly performance since the worst of the euro zone crisis in
2011, with stock markets having steadily lost ground on signs of
a slowdown in China, the world's second-biggest economy.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 1.6
percent while euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
advanced 1.8 percent, although the FTSEurofirst is
down nearly 10 percent so far this quarter.
Germany's DAX rose 1.9 percent, but the DAX remains
some 20 percent below a record high set in April.
"The kind of volatility we are seeing is not the good kind.
Risk appetite is being hurt," said Antonin Jullier, head of
equity trading strategy for investment bank Citi in London.
The slowdown in China has impacted metals and energy prices,
since China is major consumer of commodities, and this in turn
has hit the shares of mining companies.
China's slowdown has also hit other sectors where China is a
major export market, such as carmakers and luxury goods.
Mining and trading giant Glencore, whose shares have slumped
some 80 percent since it listed on the stock market in 2011,
rose 4.4 percent after it sought to reassure investors over its
debt situation.
European car stocks such as Peugeot and Volkswagen
also climbed higher after China halved sales tax on
small cars to revive growth in the world's biggest automobile
market, a move likely to provide a limited boost to carmakers
including Volkswagen AG, which has been embroiled in a global
diesel emissions scandal.
British supermarket group Sainsbury also surged 12
percent after the company said it was on course to beat annual
profit forecasts, even though Sainsbury posted a seventh
straight quarter of falling underlying sales.
