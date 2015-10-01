* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.5 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 1.2 pct
* Traders hope for more stimulus measures in China
* Firmer metals prices boost mining stocks
* VW considering steps to prop up credit rating -sources
* Glencore rallies after upbeat notes from Citi and Barclays
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 1 European shares rose on Thursday
as a rebound in mining stocks and gains in the automotive sector
lifted the region's markets back up following the end of a
bruising third quarter.
European stocks were also supported by gains overnight on
Asian and U.S. equity markets, with some traders viewing more
weak Chinese data as a sign that Beijing may undertake further
measures to bolster the country's economy.
However, shares in telecoms group Altice fell by
3.3 percent after Altice announced a capital increase to help
fund its takeover of Cablevision.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.5
percent, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
and Germany's DAX both gained 1.2 percent.
European markets have lost ground over the last few months,
hit by a slowdown in China that led to the FTSEurofirst falling
nearly 10 percent in the last quarter, while the DAX is some 20
percent below its record high set in April.
Activity in China's vast factory sector shrank again in
September as demand softened at home and abroad, fueling fears
the world's second-largest economy may be cooling more rapidly
than expected just a few months ago.
However, metals prices rose as traders said the weak data
from China - the world's biggest consumer of metals - would
reinforce the need for Beijing to unveil more economic stimulus
measures.
"It is still pretty gloomy with regards to China, but I
think we're still in a 'Goldilocks' environment. We still have
supportive monetary policy around the world," said Logic
Investments' Harry Shann.
The stronger metals prices lifted mining stocks,
while mining and trading giant Glencore, whose shares
have been hit this week by concerns over its debt situation,
rallied 6.9 percent following upbeat broker notes on Glencore
from Citigroup and Barclays.
Volkswagen shares also rose 4.4 percent as
sources told Reuters that its supervisory board is considering
steps to prop up the carmaker's credit rating amid a scandal
over its rigging of emissions tests.
This contributed to the STOXX Europe Automobiles index
climbing 2.5 percent, while Fiat rose 4.3
percent as brokers expressed confidence over a planned stock
market listing of Fiat's Ferrari brand.
(Editing by Tom Heneghan)