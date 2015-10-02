LONDON Oct 2 European shares opened higher on Friday amid gains across all sectors, with investors awaiting for U.S. jobs data this afternoon for clues about timing of a rate hike.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.9 and the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index < .STOXX50E> rose 1.1 percent, following declined on Thursday.

Technology stocks were the top sectoral gainers and phone companies also rose following losses in the previous session. Telecom Italia rose 1.7 percent after sources said French media group Vivendi has taken steps to raise its stake the Italian telecoms group to 19 percent.

But Experian fell 4 percent after the world's biggest consumer credit monitoring firm disclosed a massive data breach that exposed sensitive personal data of some 15 million people who applied for service with T-Mobile US.

U.S. employers likely added jobs at a brisk pace in September, a sign that the labor market is near full strength and could push the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at one of its two remaining meetings this year.

"There's a lot of focus being paid to today's U.S. labour data. However, in the grand scheme of things were still bouncing around the lows of the year, and the sellers are just waiting to get today over with on the off chance that something particular bullish comes out, before apply the downward pressure again," said Jonathan Sudaria, deal at London Capital Group Dealer. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Alistair Smout)