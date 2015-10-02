* FTSEurofirst 300 rises 0.9 pct, may close week slightly up
* Experian drops 4.5 pct after U.S. data breach
* Lufthansa leads travel stocks higher after upgrade
By Danilo Masoni
LONDON, Oct 2 European shares rose on Friday
amid gains across all sectors, with investors gaining some
confidence in a possible rally by the end the year while
awaiting U.S. jobs data later in the day for clues about the
timing of an interest rate hike.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.9
and the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
advanced 1.1 percent, following declines on Thursday.
The gains on Friday may help European indexes end a volatile
week slightly higher. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index is
up 0.3 percent so far this week.
Concerns over an economic slowdown in China and uncertainty
over the end of almost a decade of monetary expansion in the
United States have weighed on equities in the past quarter,
reducing European indexes close to their 2015 lows.
But some investors believe the market could be ready for
rebound as it starts a traditionally positive fourth quarter.
"The market is trying to find its equilibrium and I believe
it's almost reached it. Thinking strategically, European stocks
have never been so interesting," said Enrico Vaccari, a fund
manager at Italy's Consultinvest.
Investors are waiting for the U.S. job data to provide clues
on the timing of a rate increase and, more importantly, expect
the European Central Bank to boost its quantitative easing
programme, he said.
Travel and leisure stocks were among top gainers,
led by German airline Lufthansa which rose more than 5
percent, following an upgrade by HSBC TO buy from hold.
Technology stocks also fared well following losses
in the previous session, when chip makers were hit by concerns
over fourth quarter orders from Apple.
But Experian fell 4.5 percent after the world's biggest
consumer credit monitoring firm disclosed a massive data breach
that exposed sensitive personal information on some 15 million
people who applied for service with T-Mobile US.
"Undoubtedly a breach of this magnitude is a major setback,
especially to a company that takes data security very
seriously," Barclays said in a note.
Volkswagen declined a further 3.5 percent, reflecting
continuing uncertainty over the fallout from a scandal over the
rigging of VW emissions tests in the United States that has
wiped out about one third of the car maker's market value.
U.S. employers probably added jobs at a brisk pace in
September, a sign that the labour market is near full strength
and could push the Federal Reserve to raise rates at one of its
two remaining meetings this year.
