(Recasts after U.S. jobs data)
* European shares erase gains after weak U.S. jobs data
* Volkswagen loses more ground, faces French probe
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 2 European shares fell on Friday
after weak U.S. jobs data, and Volkswagen stock lost
more ground as a French investigation added to pressure from a
scandal over the carmaker's diesels emissions practice.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index had been up
by about 1.5 percent before the U.S. data was released and
erased all those gains to trade down 0.7 percent going into the
close of the session.
U.S. employers' hiring stalled over the last two months and
wages fell in September, raising new doubts that the world's
biggest economy is strong enough for the Federal Reserve to
raise interest rates by the end of this year.
Payrolls outside of farming rose by 142,000 last month and
August figures were revised sharply lower to show only 136,000
jobs added in August, the U.S. Labor Department said.
"It was a bad U.S. jobs figure, no doubt about that," Logic
Investments' Harry Shann said.
Volkswagen was among the worst-performing stocks in Europe,
down 5.4 percent near four-year lows as concern intensified
over the fallout from the company rigging emissions tests in the
United States. That has wiped out about a third of its market
value.
Worries over an economic slowdown in China and uncertainty
over when the U.S. may raise interest rates have pushed European
stock markets close to their 2015 lows.
But some investors said European stocks could be ready to
rebound as the traditionally positive fourth quarter begins.
Economic stimulus measures from the European Central Bank (ECB)
would also prop up European equities, they said.
"The market is trying to find its equilibrium and I believe
it's almost reached it. Thinking strategically, European stocks
have never been so interesting," Consultinvest fund manager
Enrico Vaccari said.
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni and Alasdair Pal;
Editing by Louise Ireland)