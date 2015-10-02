* Brokers, fund managers still relatively bullish
* But pressure grows for earnings season to deliver
* Inflows holding up in 18 out of 20 past weeks
By Danilo Masoni and Lionel Laurent
LONDON/MILAN, Oct 2 Despite a bruising reversal
this summer and the worst quarterly performance since 2011, the
"Buy Europe" equity trade is still on for investors looking to
tap a regional recovery fed by plentiful central-bank cash.
But beneath the surface bullishness surrounding Europe -
which has attracted investment inflows in 18 out of the past 20
weeks, according to BofA-Merrill Lynch - is an uneasy sense that
time is running short for European companies to deliver the
promised earnings growth that has kept investors on board.
Those looking for proof that Europe is recovering have
plenty to choose from: economic sentiment indicators are at
their highest in four years, car sales are growing at
double-digit rates and lending and credit conditions are
improving. The euro and oil prices have firmed recently but
remain low overall.
This has by no means been enough to protect European stocks
from an emerging-market panic over China's slowing economy. Some
450 stocks on the STOXX Europe 600 index are down more
than 10 percent year-to-date and some 230 are down at least 20
percent, according to Citi research.
There have also been wake-up calls for once-prized
blue-chips like London-listed commodities group Glencore
, whose share price has swung up to 30 percent daily, or
automaker Volkswagen, whose emissions scandal has
pushed its stock to a four-year low.
But Europe has outperformed emerging markets, the United
States and indeed global equities year-to-date. Earnings in
Europe are still projected to grow around 7.6 percent this year,
even taking into account a potential near-halving of
energy-sector profits. For the bulls, Europe is still rebound
material.
"Valuations have returned to average levels and corporate
profitability has the potential to grow," said Gilles Guibout,
portfolio manager at AXA IM, adding the European Central Bank's
monetary stimulus was providing a benign backdrop.
"European stocks tick all the boxes to justify an
investment."
Valuations may not be screamingly cheap, but on a
price-to-earnings basis, European equities trade at a discount
to the U.S. and the relative valuations of some euro area stocks
with domestic exposure are at lows last seen during the
sovereign debt crisis, according to Barclays research.
Banks have more cost-cutting opportunities, several brokers
and fund managers said, while some tip technology stocks.
"Investors should take advantage of the recent correction to
re-load on European equities," Citi strategist Jonathan Stubbs
wrote in a note to clients, citing banks such as Santander
and UniCredit and insurers Aegon
and Aviva.
The biggest risk, according to sceptics, is that the current
slowdown in emerging markets and widening of credit spreads
becomes serious enough to debunk the earnings story.
"We have always had the free money, QE (central-bank easing)
argument. Now, it feels more like 'show me the money'," said
David Jane, co-manager of multi-asset at Miton Asset Management.
"To get properly bullish, either you need an event or we
need to see the earnings pattern coming through."
For now, though, the fourth quarter is seen as an
opportunity to buy Europe after a painful summer for the
investment community - even if the pressure is ratcheting up on
companies to deliver on their promise.
"We have been arguing that this is a growth shock ... which
the developed world will ride out," BofA-Merrill Lynch
strategists wrote in a note to clients.
"Positioning and sentiment would tend to suggest that the
worst of the sell-off is over."
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan and Lionel Laurent in
London; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)