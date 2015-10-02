(Updates with closing prices)
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 2 European shares closed higher on
Friday, as firmer utility stocks and gains on the Lisbon bourse
before weekend elections in Portugal propped up markets in spite
of weak U.S. jobs data.
However, Volkswagen fell 4.3 percent to around
its lowest level in four years as a French investigation added
to pressure from a scandal over the carmaker's diesel emissions.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up
0.5 percent, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
finished 0.6 percent higher.
Consultinvest fund manager Enrico Vaccari said European
equities would remain supported by economic stimulus measures
from the European Central Bank.
"The market is trying to find its equilibrium and I believe
it's almost reached it. Thinking strategically, European stocks
have never been so interesting," he said.
Portugal's PSI-20 index was the best-performing
market in Europe, climbing 2.1 percent as Portugal's prime
minister made a final push on Friday to boost his chances of not
only winning this weekend's election but also of securing an
absolute majority and a more stable government.
Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho's campaign has focused on
his record of guiding Portugal through the euro zone debt crisis
and returning it to growth, and his Social Democrat-CDS-PP
coalition looks set to be returned to power.
German utilities RWE and E.ON were also
among the best performers, both climbing more than 6 percent
after Societe Generale upgraded RWE to "hold" from "sell."
The FTSEurofirst had been up by about 1.5 percent before the
U.S. data was released but then lost some of that ground after
the figures came out.
U.S. employers' hiring stalled over the last two months and
wages fell in September, raising new doubts that the world's
biggest economy is strong enough for the Federal Reserve to
raise interest rates by the end of this year.
Worries over a slowdown in China, the world's second-biggest
economy, have also contributed to driving down European stocks
in the last three months, pushing them close to their 2015 lows.
Nevertheless, traders such as Logic Investments' Harry Shann
said the backdrop of the ECB's monetary support would ensure
that dips in the stock market would attract buyers.
