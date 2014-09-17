* FTSEurofirst 300 index advances 0.5 percent
* Investors' focus on Federal Reserve statement
* Smiths Group falls after slump in operating profit
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 17 European equities advanced in
cautious trading on Wednesday on expectations that the U.S.
Federal Reserve may signal after a meeting later in the day that
it will continue to keep interest rates low for a longer period.
However, British equities underperformed, as investors
remained jittery ahead of Scotland's referendum on independence
on Thursday. Three opinion polls showed Scottish supporters of
staying in the United Kingdom were 4 percentage points ahead of
secessionists.
Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.1
percent, against a 0.5 percent gain for the FTSEurofirst 300
index of top European shares to 1,386.31 points by 1405
GMT. The European index hit a two-week low in the previous day.
Sentiment on European markets was lifted after U.S. stocks
turned positive late on Tuesday on a report in the Wall Street
Journal which indicated the Fed could be less hawkish than
markets have been expecting, traders said.
However, analysts said the central bank could start
preparing the markets for an eventual rate hike at some point in
2015 and the Fed statement could provide some clues.
"The tapering will end in a couple of months and then they
should raise rates somewhere in the middle of next year," said
Ronny Claeys, senior strategist at KBC Asset Management in
Brussels.
"So they should start preparing for that and today would be
an opportunity to change their wording to indicate that the
rates will not stay low for a long time."
The U.S. central bank began its two-day policy meeting on
Tuesday, and while it has said it does not expect to raise
interest rates until 2015, recent strong economic data has led
Fed officials to acknowledge they may need to move sooner than
they previously anticipated.
"In previous statements, the Fed has stated that rates will
not rise for a 'considerable amount of time' after the end of
quantitative easing, which many took to mean the middle of next
year or even later," Alpari analyst Craig Erlam said.
"If the FOMC decides to remove this from its statement,
people will be forced to revise their forecasts for the first
rate hike which would weigh heavily on equities."
Basic resources stocks were the top gainers, with the
European sector index rising 1.1 percent. ArcelorMittal
was up 3.2 percent, while Rio Tinto rose 0.5
percent as media reports said China's central bank was injecting
a combined 500 billion yuan ($81 billion) of liquidity into the
country's top banks.
Analysts said it could be a sign that authorities were
stepping up efforts to shore up a faltering economy, adding that
such a move would potentially boost demand for commodities in
China, the world's top metals consumer.
Among top individual movers, Adidas rose 3.9
percent after Eric Knight, founder of activist fund Knight
Vinke, poured cold water on a report he was part of a group of
hedge funds seeking to buy a stake in the sportswear maker to
pressure management into sweeping changes.
British engineering conglomerate Smiths Group fell
5 percent, the top decliner in the FTSEurofirst 300 index, after
saying its full-year headline operating profit slumped 10
percent.
Today's European research round-up
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson in Paris; Editing by
Toby Chopra and Pravin Char)