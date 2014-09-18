* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.3 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.3 pct
* UK stocks dip; all eyes on Scotland referendum
* Investors have hedged UK stock portfolios -Saxo's Martin
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Sept 18 European stocks edged up in early
trade on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street after the U.S.
Federal Reserve renewed its pledge to keep ultra-low interest
rates for a "considerable time".
However UK stocks underperformed, losing ground as the
voting got underway in Scotland's referendum on independence,
keeping investors on edge ahead of the result, expected early on
Friday.
A YouGov poll for the Times and Sun newspapers showed
Scottish support for staying in the United Kingdom at 52 percent
with Scottish support for the "Yes" campaign backing
independence at 48 percent.
"Overall, equity investors have been quite sanguine about
the referendum, we haven't seen any sell-off in UK shares ahead
of the vote, although we've seen investors hedging the currency
risk in their portfolios," Saxo Bank trader Pierre Martin said.
The overnight sterling/dollar implied volatility
rose to a high of 34.75 percent on Thursday, almost 10 times
levels seen a month ago, having closed on Wednesday at around
12.75 percent, as investors stepped up hedging against sharp
fluctuations over the next 24 hours.
The vote will close at 10 p.m. (2100 GMT) and the first area
results are likely to come out a few hours after that, although
the final result may not be clear until 0400-0500 GMT on Friday.
At 0747 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,388.56 points.
London's FTSE was down 0.1 percent, while Germany's
DAX index gained 0.5 percent, and France's CAC 40
rose 0.3 percent.
Shares in Swiss pump maker Sulzer featured among the
top gainers, up 7.7 percent, after the firm said it is in talks
on a potential tie-up with U.S. compressor and turbine maker
Dresser-Rand, a deal that would create a machinery
company with a combined market valuation exceeding $10 billion.
Germany's Bayer added 5 percent after saying it
plans to float its plastics business on the stock market, a unit
with an estimated value of about 8 billion euros ($10 billion).
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve reaffirmed its commitment
to keep U.S. interest rates near zero for a "considerable time,"
and repeated concerns over slack in the labour market, standing
firm against calls to overhaul its policy statement.
However, the Fed also indicated it could raise borrowing
costs faster than expected when it starts moving. The central
bank's new rate projections suggested officials were positioning
themselves for a potentially faster pace of rate hikes than they
had envisioned when the last set of forecasts was released in
June.
Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)