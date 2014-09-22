* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.5 percent
* Tesco slumps after further cut to profit forecast
* Miners slide on concerns about China's economic growth
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 22 European equities fell on
Monday, with concerns about the pace of Chinese economic growth
hurting miners and Tesco dragging other food retailers
lower after further cutting its first-half profit forecast.
Tesco shares fell 8.2 percent, the top decliner in the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, after it cut its
forecast by 250 million pounds ($408 million), its third warning
this year, after finding a fault in its accounts.
The STOXX Europe 600 Retail index fell 1.7 percent
to feature among the top sectoral decliners. J. Sainsbury
was down 1.3 percent and Morrisons fell 1.5
percent.
"Tesco has dealt investors a severe blow to confidence, with
fellow food retailers also suffering," Keith Bowman, equity
analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
"Concerns regarding China, comments from the Finance
Minister and whether additional economic stimulus will be
applied also appears to be hitting investor sentiment."
The European mining index fell 2.2 percent, the
biggest sectoral decliner in the FTSEurofirst 300 index
, on concerns that a flash manufacturing PMI reading
from China could come in below on Tuesday, indicating that
activity is contracting.
China's Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said on Sunday the
country will not dramatically alter its economic policy because
of any one economic indicator, in remarks that came after many
economists lowered growth forecasts having seen the latest set
of weak data.
"News out of China where finance minister Lou poured cold
water on hopes that China will take further measures to boost
its economy is souring sentiment for stocks," Markus Huber,
senior analyst at Peregrine & Black, said.
China is the world's top metals consumer and the world's
second-biggest economy and a growth slowdown there tends to hurt
demand for raw materials and hit company earnings.
At 0750 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European
shares was down 0.5 percent at 1,394.77 points after hitting a
6-1/2-year high on Friday as Scotland voted against
independence.
Although the European stock market has climbed to new highs,
the upward journey has been slow as investors have been cautious
in placing strong bets due to concerns about the region's
economy and the likely start of rate hikes by the U.S. Federal
Reserve from next year.
The Group of 20 leading nations said they were close to
adding an extra $2 trillion to the global economy and creating
millions of new jobs, but Europe's extended stagnation remained
a major stumbling block.
Investors' focus will be on European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi who is scheduled to testify at the European
Parliament on Monday. The market is looking for hints about
further measures the ECB might take to support the region's
economy.
The low take-up at the first round of cheap four-year loans
offered by the ECB has deepened doubts about its stimulus
efforts and could push the central bank to take more radical
measures, although resistance remains in Germany to a U.S.-style
money-printing programme.
