LONDON, Sept 24 European shares halted a two-day
slide on Wednesday, helped by supportive comments by the
European Central Bank's President, although the mood remained
cautious ahead of a key German sentiment survey.
Speaking in a French radio interview, ECB's President Mario
Draghi said euro zone monetary policy would remain accommodative
for a long period and that the goal was to push ultra-low
inflation back up closer to the two percent level.
At 0704 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
was up 0.1 percent at 1,376.59 points, having shed
nearly 2 percent over the previous two days.
Following a raft of worse-than-expected economic data from
euro zone countries, including German and French business
surveys on the previous day, investors braced for more
disappointment when Germany's Ifo business morale index is
published at 0800 GMT.
The Ifo business climate index was expected to have fallen
to 105.7 points in September from 106.3 points in the previous
month.
"I think everybody will be careful as there is a real risk
of disappointment," Mike Reuter, a broker at Tradition, said.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa, editing by Tricia Wright)