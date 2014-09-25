* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 pct, extends Wednesday's rebound
* Euro hits near two-year low vs dollar, seen boosting
earnings
* H&M drops after saying sales slowing in September
* Telecom Italia up on report businessman seeks finance for
bid
By Atul Prakash and Blaise Robinson
LONDON, Sept 25 European shares extended the
previous session's rebound on Thursday as a further drop in the
euro fuelled expectations of a boost to the region's corporate
earnings.
The single currency fell to its lowest level in
nearly two years, reflecting a widening divergence between the
monetary policies outlooks of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the
European Central Bank.
After proving a major headwind for exporters in the first
part of the year, the sharp slide in the euro - down 9 percent
against the dollar since early May - is seen bringing
much-needed breathing space for European companies.
"The currency headwind reversed in the third quarter and
became a tailwind. And the U.S. economy is performing pretty
well which should also benefit European earnings. We see the
European stock market grinding higher in the medium-term,"
Robert Parkes, director of equity strategy at HSBC, said.
"We believe that earnings will surprise on the upside.
Improving earnings revisions ratio reassures and signals that we
might finally be coming through the end of the downgrade cycle
we have been stuck in for three years now."
Analysts and fund managers said the currency drop should
give a boost of 3 to 6 percent to earnings, with in particular
industrial and pharmaceutical groups such as Siemens
and Sanofi, which derive the bulk of their revenues
from outside the euro zone, set to benefit.
At 1045 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,390.89 points, having
gained 0.8 percent on Wednesday after European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi renewed his pledge to keep monetary
policy loose for a long time.
In an interview published on Thursday in Lithuanian business
daily Verslo Zinios, Draghi repeated that the ECB stands ready
to do more to support the economic recovery should it become
necessary, sending the euro currency lower.
"If the euro doesn't bounce back, this bodes really well for
European earnings in the coming quarters," Talence Gestion fund
manager Alexandre Le Drogoff said.
"And the positive impact goes beyond the mechanical effect
from the currency conversion of sales from abroad. The lower
euro should fuel inflation in the euro zone and lowers the risk
of deflation, which is really good news for the region."
Spanish stocks slightly outperformed, with Madrid's IBEX
up 0.7 percent. A source told Reuters that China and
Spain were set to sign business deals worth about 3 billion
euros ($3.8 billion) in Beijing this week.
Telecom Italia rose 3.5 percent after a Bloomberg
report that U.S. businessman Sol Trujillo is seeking to raise as
much as 7.5 billion euros ($9.6 billion) to bid for a stake in
the Italian telecom company.
Airbus rose 3.2 percent after the planemaker raised
its 20-year forecast for jet demand.
On the downside, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer
H&M fell 3.8 percent after reporting in-line quarterly
profits but saying sales slowed in September.
Miners resumed their pull-back, with Rio Tinto down
1.5 percent and BHP Billiton down 2.2 percent. They fell
along with China's rebar steel futures which sagged to a record
low amid weak demand that an industry official said was driven
by a slowdown and restructuring of the economy.
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Toby Chopra)