European shares dip as Dutch vote and Fed loom, FTSE bucks trend
LONDON, March 14 European shares fell on Tuesday on uncertainty ahead of elections in the Netherlands and a U.S. interest rate decision later in the week.
LONDON, Sept 25 European equities fell late on Thursday after U.S. shares opened lower following poor durable goods data, with Britain's FTSE 100 underperforming as the Bank of England said a rate hike was getting closer.
U.S. stock markets fell by 0.4 to 0.6 percent after data showed durable goods orders declined by 18.2 percent in August, the largest drop since the series started in 1992. Also, initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 12,000 to 293,000 for the week ended Sept. 20, below the 300,000 forecast.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,383.14 points by 1344 GMT after rising to a high of 1,391.80 earlier in the session.
The FTSE 100 was also down by 0.5 percent, impacted by comments from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney who said the central bank was getting nearer to raising interest rates, but the exact date would depend on economic data. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
(Adds company news item) March 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 4.7 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. * SIG: British building materials suppler SIG cut its dividend by 20 percent and named a new chief executive on Tuesday as it battles to recover from a November profit warning. * OCADO: Ocado , the British online supermarket that h
March 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 4.7 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton on Monday invited striking workers at its Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, to return to the negotiating table, after they rejected a similar approach on Saturday. * AMEC FOSTER WHEELER-JOHN WOOD: Oil services company Wood Group has agreed to buy rival Amec Foster Wheeler for 2.2 billion pounds ($2.7 billion),