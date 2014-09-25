* FTSEurofirst 300 index declines 1 percent
* Miners fall the most as stronger dollar hits metals
* FTSE 100 underperforms on concerns of rate hike
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 25 European shares slipped in late
trading on Thursday, tracking a sharp sell-off in U.S. stocks,
with weaker industrial metals prices on a stronger dollar
hurting the mining sector.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index fell 2.1
percent to feature as the biggest sectoral decliner in Europe
after prices of key base metals fell following a rise in the
dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of major currencies, to a four-year high.
"The dollar is having its bull run right now and that's
causing ripples around the world. Metals prices are getting
depressed because of the currency and that is going to have a
negative impact on mining companies," Lorne Baring, managing
director, B Capital Wealth Managemet, said.
"The larger commodity players might be able to withstand the
downward pressure as they have stronger balance sheets but
mid-level players are going to be squeezed."
A stronger U.S. currency tends to make dollar-priced metals
costlier for the holders of other currencies and lowers demand
for the raw materials.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 1 percent at 1,372.32 points, after rising to a high of
1,391.80 earlier in the session, with a weaker open at Wall
Street triggering the sell-off in Europe.
U.S. stock markets fell 1.1 to 1.6
percent after data showed durable goods orders declined by 18.2
percent in August, the largest drop since the series started in
1992. Also, initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose
12,000 to 293,000 for the week ended Sept. 20.
Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 1.2 percent,
also impacted by comments from Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney who said the central bank was getting nearer to raising
interest rates, but the exact date would depend on economic
data.
However, analysts said that despite a sharp decline in
shares on Thursday, a weaker euro was expected to help European
exporters and boost the region's corporate earnings.
The single currency fell to its lowest level in
nearly two years, reflecting a widening divergence between the
monetary policy outlooks of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the
European Central Bank.
"The currency headwind reversed in the third quarter and
became a tailwind. And the U.S. economy is performing pretty
well which should also benefit European earnings. We see the
European stock market grinding higher in the medium-term,"
Robert Parkes, director of equity strategy at HSBC, said.
"We believe that earnings will surprise on the upside.
Improving earnings revisions ratio reassures and signals that we
might finally be coming through the end of the downgrade cycle
we have been stuck in for three years now."
Analysts and fund managers said the currency drop should
give a boost of 3 to 6 percent to earnings, with in particular
industrial and pharmaceutical groups such as Siemens
and Sanofi, which derive the bulk of their revenues
from outside the euro zone, set to benefit.
Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson in Paris; Editing by
Dominic Evans)