* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.2 percent
* European shares track overseas market selloff
* Retail sector index fall the most
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 26 European shares slipped to a new
one-month low on Friday, with a sharp sell-off in U.S. and Asian
stocks prompting investors to trim their trading positions on
the last business day of the week.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.2 percent at 1,370.01 points by 0804 GMT after
falling up to 1,367.01, the lowest level in a month. The index
is down 2.3 percent this week and heads for its biggest weekly
drop in almost two months.
European shares mirrored a sharp decline in other markets,
with the S&P 500 suffering its biggest one-day drop since
July on Thursday as Apple shares tumbled and the dollar
rose to a four-year high. Major U.S. indexes fell 1.5 to 1.9
percent, while Japan's Nikkei fell 0.9 percent.
The dollar held near a four-year high against a
basket of major currencies, and further gains looked likely for
the U.S. currency as it boasted its the biggest yield advantage
over the euro in 15 years.
"We have seen continued strengthening in the dollar and
there is growing uncertainty in the market about the U.S.
tightening cycle," Ian Richards, global head of equities
strategy at Exane BNP Paribas.
"We have got a great deal of policy uncertainty in the next
couple of months. I would imagine that people's risk premium
expectations will continue to drift higher and that will
continue to put downward pressure on equity markets."
A rise in the U.S. currency tends to make commodities
costlier for holders of other currencies, lowers demand for raw
materials such as metals and oils and could hit profit margins
of mining and energy companies.
On the sector level, the STOXX Europe 600 Retail index
, down 0.7 percent, was the biggest decliner, with
British grocer Sainsbury's falling 1.6 percent.
Industry data published this week showed Sainsbury's sales fell
1.8 percent in the 12 weeks to Sept. 14 in an overall grocery
market growing at its slowest rate for more than 20 years.
Analysts said the broader European stock market could fall
further in the near-term as concerns of likely rate hike in the
United States, lingering geopolitical tensions and worries about
the pace of economic growth in Europe prompting investors to
trim their exposure to riskier assets.
"Although markets are still well supported by loose monetary
policy, they have become tired. A 5 percent correction is
plausible given current market volatility," Michael Jarman, head
of equity strategy at H2O Markets, said.
