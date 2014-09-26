* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 pct, trims gains in late trade
* Allianz tumbles 6 pct as Gross leaves Pimco
* Strong demand seen for bank option calls
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Sept 26 European shares trimmed gains in
afternoon trade as shares of German insurer Allianz
plunged on news that fund manager Bill Gross was leaving
Allianz's asset-management unit Pimco.
Gross, one of the bond market's most renowned investors,
will be joining Pimco's rival Janus Capital Group, Janus
said on Friday.
Allianz shares tumbled 6 percent in their biggest one-day
slide in nearly three years, representing a wipeout in the
group's market value of about 3.75 billion euros ($4.77
billion).
U.S. Treasury prices dipped, with traders betting that
investors would pull cash from Pimco, one of the world's largest
money managers.
"The news is having ripple effects on many asset classes,
even on European bond yields. People think Pimco might start
offloading assets," said Alexandre Baradez, chief market analyst
at IG France.
"The timing of Gross's departure from the world's biggest
bond fund, just as the Fed is poised to start raising interest
rates in the next few quarters, is also spooking investors."
Following the news of Gross's departure from Pimco, which
has large investments in euro zone peripheral bonds, Italian
10-year bond yields rose 4 basis points on the day
to 2.40 percent and equivalent Spanish yields rose
5 bps to 2.20 percent.
At 1400 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,375.03 points, trimming
earlier gains.
Euro zone banking stocks featured among the top gainers,
boosted by expectations they will be the big winners in the
European Central Bank's drive to stave off deflation.
Credit Agricole was up 0.9 percent and UniCredit
rose 1.3 percent. The STOXX euro zone banking index
gained 0.7 percent, among the top sectors across Europe.
Investors increasingly expect euro zone banking stocks to
rally in coming months as the ECB steps up efforts to support
the region's economy. The central bank announced more stimulus
measures this month, including purchases of asset-backed debt,
in addition to cheap loans to banks announced earlier.
Societe Generale equity analysts recommend buying European
banks set to benefit from the ECB's latest measures. They also
say the ECB's asset-quality review - results of which are due
next month - should give banks more visibility.
"It's a theme that many clients want to play, but not
necessarily directly with long positions on the cash market.
There's been a big rise in the open interest in calls on banking
stocks in the past few months," said Vincent Cassot, head of
equity derivatives strategy at Societe Generale.
Demand was lower than expected last week for the ECB's
four-year loans to banks. But several investors say banks will
wait for the asset-quality review to end before taking part in
the ECB scheme. Another round of loans is due in early December.
Gains in Europe were led by Milan's FTSE MIB, up
1.1 percent, Paris's CAC 40, up 0.8 percent and Madrid's
IBEX, 0.6 percent higher.
The FTSEurofirst 300 is up 4.7 percent this year, with
Italy's MIB up 8.8 percent and Spain's IBEX gaining 9.3 percent.
Both the UK's FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX
underperformed, down 1.5 percent and 0.5 percent respectively in
2014.
According to a Reuters poll published on Thursday, European
shares are poised to add another 2 percent to this year's gains,
supported by the ECB's ultra-loose monetary policy and a falling
euro, which should boost company earnings.
Italy's MIB is likely to benefit the most, gaining an extra
6 percent before year-end.
(Editing by Larry King and Susan Fenton)