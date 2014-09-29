LONDON, Sept 29 European shares opened flat on
Monday as unrest in Hong Kong capped a tentative rebound from
the previous week's losses and hit Asia-exposed shares such as
miners, bank HSBC and luxury goods maker Richemont
.
Miner Rio Tinto, emerging market-focussed lender
HSBC and Richemont fell between 1 percent and 1.7 percent as
riot police advanced on Hong Kong democracy protesters, in the
worst unrest there since China took back control of the former
British colony two decades ago.
At 0714 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
was flat at 1,376.98 points, steadying after falling
1.7 percent in the previous week.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Atul Prakash)