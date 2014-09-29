* HSBC, Standard Chartered fall as Hong Kong unrest hits
markets
* Luxury goods sector also under pressure
* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 0.9 pct
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 29 Companies exposed to Hong Kong
underperformed weaker European stock markets on Monday, as civil
unrest in the Asian city hit banks such as HSBC and
luxury goods groups such as Richemont.
Hong Kong democracy protesters defied volleys of tear gas
and police baton charges to stand firm in the centre of the
global financial hub on Monday, in one of the biggest political
challenges for Beijing since the Tiananmen Square crackdown 25
years ago.
Banks in Hong Kong, including HSBC, Citigroup
, Bank of China, Standard Chartered
and DBS, temporarily shut some branches and advised
staff to work from home or go to secondary branches.
Standard Chartered fell by 2.3 percent, while HSBC retreated
by 2.5 percent, making those two banks among the
worst-performing stocks on the broader, pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was down 0.9 percent at
1,364.06 points.
The luxury goods sector was also impacted by the unrest in
Hong Kong, since many of the companies in the sector have
targeted a growing affluent Chinese clientele in recent years.
Swiss luxury goods group Richemont fell 1.7 percent
while French rival LVMH declined by 2 percent.
"The Hong Kong situation, combined with the fact that the
month of October is traditionally a weak period for stock
markets, is adding to an environment that is not supportive for
equities," said Francois Savary, chief investment officer at
Swiss bank Reyl.
ECB TO CUSHION LOSSES
Athens' benchmark equity index also fell 2.9 percent,
as Attica Bank slumped by 11.9 percent to trade near
record lows, a day before the company seeks shareholder approval
for a plan to issue new shares and raise up to 434 million euros
($550.1 million) to plug a capital shortfall.
Savary added, however, that he felt that any market pullback
caused by the Hong Kong situation would be cushioned by
expectations of new economic stimulus measures from the European
Central Bank (ECB).
"I think that the general environment is tilting more
towards a consolidation, rather than a correction. The ECB will
continue to inject liquidity into the system," said Savary.
Morgan Stanley's European equity strategists also thought
the ECB would help support the region's stock markets, with the
ECB's expected new stimulus measures offering a contrast to the
U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England, which are expected to
start raising interest rates soon.
"We believe investors should be overweight European exposure
in their portfolio in anticipation of better macro news flow and
a more aggressive ECB relative to the Fed and BoE," said Morgan
Stanley European equity strategist Graham Secker.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index remains up by around 4 percent
since the start of 2014. The index hit a peak of 1,410.93 points
on Sept. 19, which marked its highest level since early 2008,
but has since eased back from that rally.
