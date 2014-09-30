* Euro STOXX 50 index rises 0.5 pct
* Weak inflation puts more pressure on ECB for action
* Car makers fall after Ford slashes profit outlook
* DAX slips as Russia rouble plunges
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 30 Euro zone shares rose on Tuesday
as a batch of weak inflation data increased the chances the
European Central Bank will introduce new stimulus measures to
boost the region's flagging economy.
But Germany's DAX index fell as the Russian rouble
plunged. Many German companies have strong ties to
Russia, whose economy is suffering from sanctions imposed by the
West after Russia's confrontation with Ukraine.
Euro zone inflation slowed to 0.3 percent in September, in
line with market forecasts, because of falling prices of
unprocessed food and energy, according to a first estimate by
the European Union's statistics office.
Inflation in the euro zone remains below the ECB's target of
close to but under 2 percent as the regional economy stagnates.
That makes it more likely the central bank will introduce
full-blown quantitative easing (QE) and buy government bonds to
stimulate the economy.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
advanced by 0.5 percent to 3,203.77 points.
"At least the inflation figure was not complete deflation
and investors will still be looking out for any hints on QE on
Thursday," when the ECB meets, said Rupert Baker, a European
equity sales executive at Mirabaud Securities.
DAX AND CARMAKERS FALL
The Russian rouble's weakness caused the DAX to slip by 0.1
percent. European automobile stocks also fell after U.S. car
manufacturer Ford slashed its profit forecast for this
year.
The STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts Index was
down by 1.3 percent, with French car company Renault
falling 3.5 percent while Italian rival Fiat retreated
by 3.9 percent.
Some traders remained cautious, pointing to tensions between
China and Hong Kong, where tens of thousands of pro-democracy
protesters extended a blockade of Hong Kong streets on Tuesday.
"There is still a lot of hesitation. We're getting some
bearish signals such as a rise in volatility and a drop in
shares of financial institutions. There's just no direction at
this point, but I remain cautious," said Jean-Louis Cussac, head
of Paris-based firm Perceval Finance.
