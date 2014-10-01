* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index down 0.2 percent
* Nexans, Sainsbury drop after warning on sales outlook
* Spanish stocks outperform after strong manufacturing data
By Atul Prakash and Blaise Robinson
LONDON/PARIS, Oct 1 European shares edged lower
on Wednesday, following mixed data on manufacturing and sales
warnings from J Sainsbury and Nexans that
fuelled worries over European corporate results.
At 1021 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index was down 0.2 percent at 1,377.88 points after data showed
German manufacturing activity shrank for the first time in 15
months in September. Overall, manufacturing growth in the euro
zone slowed further as new orders contracted for the first time
in over a year.
Barclays France director Franklin Pichard said the weak
data, coupled with Tuesday's figures showing a slowdown in euro
zone inflation, will add pressure on the European Central Bank.
"Once again, the central bank will have to convince
investors that it has the firepower to stave off deflation
risks," he said. "We'll wait for Thursday's ECB meeting before
buying the market."
French cable maker Nexans tumbled 8.5 percent after saying
full-year revenue would be flat, while British retailer J
Sainsbury dropped 5.9 percent after cutting its full-year sales
target and saying its strategic review would include future
dividend policy, while
"Sainsbury's share price has worsened considerably of late
... as an ongoing result of the increasing competition from the
discounters. The market remains unconvinced on its prospects and
the consensus now comes in at a weak hold," said Richard Hunter,
head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers.
Spanish stocks, however, outperformed, with Madrid's IBEX
up 0.2 percent, after data showed the country's
manufacturing expanded for the 10th straight month in September
amid an economic recovery.
Broadly, European share indexes have been falling over the
past two weeks, dragged down by a flurry of sales and profit
warnings as well as by growing concerns over the timing of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's expected interest rate hike next year.
"Since the Fed meeting on Sept. 17, we've seen a 'risk-off'
trade, with the fixed income market playing its role of
'safe-haven' while equities and commodities have been slipping
in negative territory," said Gregory Raccah, head of
quantitative strategies at YCAP Asset Management.
Greek banks featured among the top gainers in Europe, with
Piraeus rising 4.5 percent and Alpha Bank up
3.9 percent. Sources said Greece has won a concession from the
European Central Bank that could help its top four lenders pass
the asset quality review.
Among other sharp movers, German sportswear maker Adidas
rose 2.5 percent after announcing a plan to buy back
up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.89 billion) in shares over the next
three years.
Shares in Europe's biggest online fashion retailer Zalando
rose 12 percent in their debut on the Frankfurt
exchange on Wednesday.
(Editing by Alison Williams, Larry King)