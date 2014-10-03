UPDATE 1-UK STOCKS-Factors to watch on March 16
March 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 32 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.6 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON Oct 3 European equity indexes bounced from "oversold" territory on Friday after their steepest falls in several months, with British low-cost airline easyJet the biggest gainer after raising its profit forecast.
Shares in easyJet rose 4.2 percent to the top of the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was up 0.6 percent at 1,343.28 points at 0707 GMT.
Britain's FTSE was up 0.8 percent while France's CAC rose 0.7 percent. Both closed in "oversold" territory on Thursday based on their 7-day Relative Strength Index, a momentum indicator which compares the magnitude of recent gains to recent losses.
Investors were set to look at U.S. jobs data, due at 1230 GMT, for indications about the strength of the world's largest economy and the likely path of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa, editing by Tricia Wright)
* ANGLO AMERICAN: Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal said on Wednesday he would buy a stake of up to 2 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) in Anglo American but had no intention of trying to take control of the global miner. * GKN: Automotive and aerospace group, GKN is initiating a search for a successor to its veteran chief executive, Sky News reported on Wedne
