* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.7 pct, reverses two-day rebound
* Grim German data fuels worries over economic outlook
* Rio jumps after rejects merger approach by Glencore
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Oct 7 European shares fell in early trade
on Tuesday after German industrial output fell far more than
expected, but losses were limited by gains in mining shares
after Rio Tinto rejected a merger approach from rival Glencore.
At 0755 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.7 percent at 1,341.44 points. The
benchmark index had gained 1.1 percent over the past two
sessions.
"Volatility has surged again in Europe, but there's no clear
trend in terms of direction," Aurel BGC analyst Gerard Sagnier
said. "It's better to move to the sidelines for now. Investors
need to be patient, the bullish trend will resume at some
point."
Bucking the market, Rio Tinto surged 5.5 percent
after it said it had rejected a merger approach from smaller
rival Glencore that would create a $160 billion mining
and trading giant.
The news sparked hopes of consolidation in the basic
resources sector, recently hurt by a slump in metal prices
including iron ore, which has hit five-year lows. The STOXX
basic resources sector index has lost 12 percent since
late July.
Shares in Anglo American added 2.1 percent on
Tuesday and BHP Billiton gained 1.1 percent. Glencore
was up 0.6 percent.
Shares in Cairn Energy, meanwhile, surged 10 percent
after the oil explorer said it had discovered oil at a well in a
previously untapped area off the coast of Senegal.
Europe's main indexes were all down, however, with UK's FTSE
100 index off 0.6 percent and France's CAC 40
down 0.7 percent. Germany's DAX index lost 0.8 percent.
RWE was down 1.3 percent, Siemens down
1.2 percent and Commerzbank down 1.3 percent.
Before the opening bell on Tuesday, Germany reported its
biggest drop in industrial production since the financial crisis
in early 2009, the latest figures to raise question marks about
Europe's biggest economy.
Germany's economy had a robust start to the year, but then
it shrank by 0.2 percent in the second quarter, and a recent
batch of poor data has fuelled expectations that it barely grew
in the third quarter.
Germany's DAX, the euro zone's best-performing stock market
in the five years since Lehman Brothers collapsed, has been
lagging all other major European markets so far this year, down
4.4 percent. link.reuters.com/pap87v
Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)